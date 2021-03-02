A DeKalb County School District librarian was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing child pornography.
The DeKalb County Police Department arrested a 52-year-old Frank Rogers who works at Wynbrooke Elementary School in Stone Mountain.
Rogers was charged for sexual exploitation of children. According to authorities, his arrest came after the DeKalb County Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received an anonymous tip while working in partnership with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.
The tip alleged that Rogers engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with minors he met on social media, officials reported.
That same tip also alleged that ROgers was in possession of child pornography, an allegation that led investigators to his home where they discovered digital devices with hundreds of images appearing to be child pornography.
The DeKalb County ICAC detectives are continuing to investigate all leads.
If you have any tips or information, you are urged to call CyberTipline at 1-800-THE-LOST or DKPD’s Special Victims office at 770-724-7710. Tips can remain anonymous.
