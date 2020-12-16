DeKalb County School District (DCSD) announced Wednesday that it will begin its re-opening process on a staggered schedule on Jan. 4, with staff returning to school buildings.
Students in grades Pre-K, 1st, 2nd, 6th, and 9th grade will have the option to begin in-person learning on Jan. 19. DCSD Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris and her team presented the district’s updated re-opening plan during a virtual family town hall meeting on Dec. 14.
The district says it will continue to offer high-quality instruction in a concurrent learning environment, which will support students in either setting—distance/remote learning and in-person learning. Parents will have the option of continuing virtual learning or returning to face-to-face.
Phase one of the re-opening begins the week of Jan. 4-8, with faculty and staff returning, which includes teachers teaching virtually from the classroom. In phase two, the district will begin phasing-in students Jan. 19, the first day of the second semester. Phase two includes students in pre-K through 2nd grade, 6th grade and 9th grade students. The remaining grade levels will phase-in on Jan. 25, following a hybrid model during phase three of the district’s plan.
The district says it will continue to monitor current COVID-19 data and assess the level of spread to determine when the current learning model should be adjusted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.