DeKalb Schools begin to handle lunch, on-line assignments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- One of the largest school systems in Georgia is working to make sure its students get class assignments during the shutdown.

DeKalb County School District opened eight campuses for pupils to pick up lunches and snacks along with workbooks and study guides.

"Othello. Very intense." That is from Noelia Santamaria, a junior at Chamblee High. She and siblings picked up lunch and classwork from teachers at Cross Keys High School in Brookhaven. She thinks the teachers are doing pretty well with remote learning.

"They're very organized on what they are trying to assign us. Some don't know how to send out information. It is a little confusing to students like me," said Santamaria.

Another student, Karson Gates is student body head at Chamblee Middle Charter School. She came to Cross Keys early to see how the school was handling lunch and assignments.

Her mother was on the other end of her telephone, face timing as Karson checked out the campus.

"I have to work. I had to do this this way as a parent, so she was in a safe environment."

Mother Marshawn Gates thinks the DeKalb system so far is keeping parents like herself informed.

"As a parent we were disseminated information via eblast, e porta."

Her daughter Karson says the assignments are easy to find at on line platforms with names like Remind and Verge.

"We're supposed to be taking Georgia Milestones soon. I hope to stay up to be sure we're up to date and can turn everything in on time."

Is Karson enjoying the break from classes? She hedges the question.

"Ah, uh. I'm in the middle."

Minutes after worrying about the Milestone tests, the Georgia Department of Education notified the state the tests are cancelled.

That could mean a move toward more fun for Klarson Gates and her classmates.