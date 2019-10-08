DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)
A growing program in the DeKalb County School District is giving parents a path to obtaining a GED, and it’s all free of charge.
CBS46’s Rebekka Schramm talked with Bionca Bebee, who said she was thrilled to learn she could work toward getting her GED for free simply because she has children in the school district.
“When I got the email, I was in my room jumping up and down,” Beebe said.
She now attends GED tutoring classes at the school district’s headquarters twice a week. She also takes coursework online at home. Her three daughters, a ten-year-old and twin five-year-olds, are her main inspiration for obtaining her high school equivalency diploma.
“They let me know every day, ‘Mom, you’re awesome. We’re proud of you,’” Beebe said. “I want to be a role model for them, show them that you can do it. The sky’s the limit in this world.”
The DeKalb County School District's Family IMPACT Hub, headed by the Department of Parent & Family Engagement, is partnering with local higher education institutions to continue offering the free GED program throughout the 2019-2020 school year.
Marcia Coward oversees the program.
“It really is about coaching these families through life,” Coward said. “If our expectation is that our parents are helping their students at home, how do we expect them to do a good job if they are struggling themselves academically?”
Coward said it’s possible the program is saving each participating parent hundreds of dollars, when you consider the cost of tutoring, testing, childcare and transportation.
Click here for more information on how the district helps families.
