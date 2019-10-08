DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A metro Atlanta school district is investing not just in students but also in their parents.
A new program in DeKalb County is affording parents the path to obtaining a GED and it’s all free of charge.
CBS46’s Rebekka Schramm talked with Bionca Bebee who says she jumped up and down when saw an email saying she could get her GED for free because she has children in the school district.
She's now coming twice a week here to the school district headquarters for GED tutoring sessions.
"The sky's the limit. So, anything that would help me better my future, that's why I'm here to better my future, to make a better future for my kids,” Bebee told CBS46 News. "I'm letting them know that you can achieve anything in life as long as you put your heart and your mind to it. You can achieve anything."
The DeKalb County School District's Family IMPACT Hub, headed by the Department of Parent & Family Engagement, is partnering with local higher education institutions to continue offering a free GED program throughout the 2019-2020 school year.
