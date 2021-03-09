Students and teachers in Dekalb County are returning to school after going virtual for a year.
Tuesday morning, John R. Lewis Elementary School students were greeted by teachers outside of the school as parents were dropping them off.
“What a relief it is just to be able to see our children and have them in the building with us.” Says Principal Dr. LaShawn McMillan.
The school is splitting their openings into two phases. Only students from pre-kindergarten through second grade and those in sixth and nineth grade are returning to their classrooms.
Starting Monday March 15th, students in remaining grades will begin to transition back into in-person learning.
School officials say students will be required to wear masks while inside the school and will have to maintain a six feet distance from their peers.
The school district is giving parents the choice to either have their kids continue learning virtually or go back to physical learning.
Dekalb County officials say they have trained 31 nurses to vaccinate teachers and are working with the county’s Board of Health to come up with a vaccination plan.
No word on when that plan will be put into place.
