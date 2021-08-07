DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Dekalb County teacher was charged for setting fire to school property, police said.
When DCSD Police conducted a criminal investigation into the gunfire and arson at Chapel Hill Middle School, they arrested a teacher, Antonio Bailey.
Police said the investigation revealed evidence to charge Bailey with Arson in the first degree, Criminal Damage to Property in the second degree, and Possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony.
Bailey is in police custody.
