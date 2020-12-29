DeKalb teachers protest return to in-person learning

Nearly 200 DeKalb County teachers gathered on Tuesday to protest the district’s plan to return to in-person learning starting on Jan. 4.
The educators rallied at the district’s offices at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard, where they begged the district to consider keeping schools closed until it’s safe for both teachers and students to return.
One teacher told CBS46’s Bobeth Yates that teachers’ lives, and those of their families, are in danger because they will be forced to sit in classrooms with students who will have to remove their masks to eat. Many of those classrooms, teachers say, are not equipped with windows that open.
The district announced the staggered return-to-school schedule on Dec. 16.
Phase one of the re-opening begins the week of Jan. 4-8, with faculty and staff returning, which includes teachers teaching virtually from the classroom. In phase two, the district will begin phasing-in students on Jan. 19, the first day of the second semester.
Phase two includes students in pre-K through 2nd grade, 6th grade and 9th grade students. The remaining grade levels will phase-in on Jan. 25, following a hybrid model during phase three of the district’s plan.
