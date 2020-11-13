The DeKalb County School District is finding new and fun ways to engage students and promote healthy habits during the pandemic with their latest campaign "Wave them Bows."
Together teachers, students, and other district personnel promoted the use of face coverings, hand sanitizer, social distancing and bumping elbows instead of shaking hands to a parody of rapper Ludacris' hit-record "Southern Hospitality (Throw dem Bows)."
In the video, teachers Casey and Strick rap "six feet apart is six feet smart, memorize that then you'll get a healthy start, put your mask on set yourself apart, wash your hands for the length of the birthday song."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.