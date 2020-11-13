  • Angelina Velasquez

DeKalb Schools TV wants its community to mask it up and stay safe during the pandemic! Watch this video as DeKalb Schools Band students throughout the district and teachers inspire their community to wear a mask and wash their hands.

The DeKalb County School District is finding new and fun ways to engage students and promote healthy habits during the pandemic with their latest campaign "Wave them Bows."

Together teachers, students, and other district personnel promoted the use of face coverings, hand sanitizer, social distancing and bumping elbows instead of shaking hands to a parody of rapper Ludacris' hit-record "Southern Hospitality (Throw dem Bows)."

In the video, teachers Casey and Strick rap "six feet apart is six feet smart, memorize that then you'll get a healthy start, put your mask on set yourself apart, wash your hands for the length of the birthday song."

