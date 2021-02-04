This week, teachers in Dekalb County returned to classrooms, but many aren't behind the move to put themselves into what they perceive is harm's way. Some even said the move put them in the position of choosing between putting food on the table, or staying alive.
I sat down with a #Dekalb County teacher who says the return to classrooms has been less than ideal and dangerous to the teacher's health. She and others want face-to-face learning to, but done in the "right way." details @cbs46 #returntoschool #schoolsreopening #schools pic.twitter.com/e5AiKBiH4p— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) February 5, 2021
“We want kids back in school, but we can’t give them the best if we’re on ventilators, we’re in the hospital, or we’re six-feet-deep,” said a Dekalb County teacher who asked to stay anonymous for fear of losing her job. “Cause we know, once we pass, you’re just going to throw another body in our place.”
The district’s superintendent, Cheryl Watson-Harris, said many changes have been made to make sure health and safety requirements have been met. CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy spoke with one teacher who said that may be the case for some. but not for others.
“No hot water, one big rag, one or two masks, one pair of gloves, sometimes not heat,” said the teacher who called the disparity in different areas of the county stark. "Regions 1, 2 & 3 are treated differently to the southern regions."
According to the teacher and others, no option for virtual teaching is allowed unless family medical leave has been approved, or for a disability allowance, but that isn't much help at the moment.
"Many of us have done ADA(American Disability Act), many of us have not heard a word," said the teacher.
President Biden said he wants to see face-to-face learning within his first 100 days. The Dekalb County teachers who spoke with CBS46 said they want this too, but it doesn't have to be in his first two weeks.
"Lets do it the right way, and lets do it safely, not like this," the teachers said.
