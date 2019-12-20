DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Seeing his book available on Amazon is pretty cool for 17-year-old Khalil Siddeeq.
“I can look at J.K. Rowling and be like, ‘Yeah, I’m one of those people,’” Khalil said, “and Stephen King? Yeah, we’re kindred spirits.”
Khalil’s novel, The Buried Laboratory, was the culmination of several years of fine-tuning his writing skills.
“When I read my stories out loud, I thought, ‘Man, that actually sounds really cool.’ But I also thought, ‘Man, that actually doesn’t really flow together very well. I think I actually want to change that,’” he said.
Khalil, a senior at DeKalb Early College Academy, started writing the manuscript when he was about 11 years old and finished it a couple of years later.
Soon after he turned 14, he entered it in the 2016 Young Writers contest by Alpharetta-based publisher BookLogix, and he won.
Khalil’s mother Crystal Cooper tells CBS46 she always knew her youngest son was gifted.
“He came in the world differently,” she said. “He was actually born in the car.”
Born an adventurer, Khalil calls his novel an “adventure, science fiction, urban fantasy story.” It centers on a young man who became the subject of a science experiment as a baby when scientists placed a being from another dimension inside his body.
The Buried Laboratory is available in print on Amazon and BookLogix. The eBook is available on Amazon, BarnesAndNoble.com and Apple iBooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.