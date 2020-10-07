DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- School district leaders in DeKalb County confirm the recent downward trend in COVID-19 cases is putting the district in a position to begin a phased-in reopening of schools.
No timeline has been made public.
A school district spokesperson sent CBS46 the following statement:
The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain a top priority. The District continues to monitor the data of COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County, and acknowledges that there has been a significant decline in the 14-day average per 100,000 DeKalb County residents from 122 cases on Sept. 12 to 95 cases on Oct. 4.
In anticipation of a steady decline, the District will engage in its phase-in plan—which was presented at the last Board of Education meeting—to prepare our staff, students, and families for the transition to in-person learning. The tentative timeline is subject to change based on COVID-19 data and current health guidance from medical experts and health agencies.
The District’s phase-in plan is conservative and gradual. During the phase-in process, families will receive an Intent to Return notification electronically. Keep in mind, families will have the option of continuing virtual learning.
