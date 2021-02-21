The window is closing soon for tenants and landlords to apply for financial help through the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition (TLAC) program.
The online application will close at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 due to an overwhelming response to the TLAC program.
“This has been a huge illustration of the need caused by the ongoing pandemic,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “Tenants and landlords alike are suffering because of the financial and economic effects of COVID-19.”
According to Javoyne Hicks, DeKalb County Clerk of State and Magistrate Courts, approximately 7,000 DeKalb County renters and landlords had applied for relief as of 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 19. Additionally, the program has received approximately 41,000 website visits and 8,500 emails.
Submitting a TLAC application does not guarantee assistance will be provided, nor does it change the applicant’s obligations in pending court cases or any other matters.
Tenants and landlords can apply for financial assistance by completing an application at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/renthelp and submitting supporting documents to renthelp@dekalbcountyga.gov by 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 22.
Additionally, renters and landlords can receive more information by calling 404-371-3201 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.