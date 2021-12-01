DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — DeKalb County will give a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Saturday's vaccination event that is focusing on the multicultural community along the Buford Highway corridor.
“DeKalb County’s focus of providing $100 incentives for vaccinations is having a major impact on increasing the county’s vaccination rates,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “Because of our partnership with DeKalb County Board of Health and Emory University and Emory Healthcare, DeKalb has improved the vaccination rates in communities that are experiencing high rates of vaccine hesitancy.”
Starting at 8 a.m., DeKalb County Board of Health, Emory Healthcare and DeKalb County Fire Rescue will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 years and older at the old K-Mart located at 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville.
Anyone who receives a vaccination will receive a $100 prepaid debit card.
While people will be able to remain in their vehicles while receiving vaccinations, walk-ups are also welcome.
COVID-19 vaccinations are free, however participants are asked to bring insurance information and a photo identification, if available. While participants will not be billed, an administration fee may be applied for Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance.
Everyone will have a choice between the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Booster doses of vaccine are recommended for adults 18 and older who have completed their first series of vaccine.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of Nov.30 in DeKalb County, 400,652 residents, or 53 percent are fully vaccinated.
