DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County government is launching a unique media campaign encouraging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccination Thursday afternoon.
The event will feature a MARTA bus wrapped with a special artwork promoting the “Get Vaxxed DeKalb” messaging.
DeKalb County CEO, Michael Thurmond, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners, MARTA CEO Jeff Parker, and Dr. Sandra J. Valenciano, DeKalb District Health Director will be in attendance when the event kicks off at 2 p.m. at the Maloof Administrative Building.
