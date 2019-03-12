DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) For several years, CBS46 has exposed the problem of customers being overbilled for water in DeKalb County. Now county officials are taking action.
From the moment he took office in 2016, CEO Michael Thurmond pledged to find a solution to DeKalb County’s water woes.
“So how did we get here?" Thurmond asked. “DeKalb County failed to follow a water meter replacement plan.”
County officials determined that more than 100,000 water meters are out-of-lifecycle or have potential defects.
“Water meters should have been replaced every 15 years. A large percentage of our water meters are now 25-30 years old,” Thurmond said.
So last August, the county negotiated a product liability claim with the manufacturer of the potentially defective meters resulting in an $8 million settlement.
“The big value of this settlement is not necessarily the money. The value of this settlement is that now as a result of the settlement we are going to replace all of those water meters at once,” DeKalb County Attorney Viviane Ernstes said.
The water meter upgrade will be implemented over the next three years, beginning next month with 30,000 meters scheduled for replacement. The new meters will be equipped with technology to transmit consumption data, eliminating the need for manual reading.
“Now the good news is that these meters that are out of life cycle will be replaced. The bad news is if you are a customer who hasn’t been paying for your water for the last 15 years you are going to get a call,” Thurmond said.
The CEO also said they will have a robust communications strategy to ensure that all customers are informed. They intend to notify each customer at least five times during the process even using social media.
