DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County officially welcomed its Chief of Police Mirtha Ramos on Monday at the county headquarters.
She flew in from Miami to meet officers and county leaders ahead of her November 4th start date.
Ramos comes to DeKalb with more than 22 years of experience with Miami-Dade County Police. In a sit-down interview, Ramos told CBS46’s Hayley Mason that she does not believe in taking shortcuts and that she is one of the only officers in her department who rose through each rank.
“I never skipped a rank,” Ramos said of her extensive police background. “I went from Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Major and Chief.”
In DeKalb, leaders said her engaging personality coupled with her knack for proactive leadership set her apart.
“Leadership is her thing,” said DeKalb Count CEO Michael Thurmond. “She has a vision and a talent and a spirit for people, for service and for success,” he added.
DeKalb has seen an uptick in youth gun violence over the last several years. The county has seen more homicides this year to date than it experienced all of last year. Many have involved teenagers and young adults in their early 20s.
Ramos told CBS46 she is equipped to combat youth violence.
“I’ve been working with the youth over the last three years as a part of our youth outreach unit,” Ramos said. “I understand the needs of the youth. I have two children, so I understand the needs of the youth, especially boys.”
Ramos said she wants to spend her first 100 days listening and learning, visiting each precinct and meeting every officer and as many community members as possible to get a grasp on the needs.
“The trust has to be built,” Ramos said. “It’s not that because you put the uniform on people automatically trust us. When you put the uniform on people probably automatically do not trust you. So, we have to build the trust. How do we do that? By positive interaction,” she explained.
She was greeted with hugs and warm welcomes from DeKalb leaders. She said building community connections are key to effective community policing.
“I want to be out there,” Ramos said. “I want the staff to be out there. We want to interact with the community. We want to build that trust where they believe in us and trust us and that we can work together.”
Ramos will be the first woman to serve as DeKalb County’s Chief of Police.
“I’m honored to represent all the women who came before me, and I honored to represent all the women that will came after me,” Ramos said.
She has not yet relocated from Miami. She said she will be transitioning over the next few weeks.
