One day away from the start of NBA All-Star weekend and local events are already underway as Brookhaven's extension for operating hours across bars went into full effect.
Thursday night rapper Tory Lanez hosted a party at Brookhaven's Medusa nightclub, promoters called it the kickoff event. And if the out-of-town license plate tags in the parking lot and the dozens of other fliers are any indication, the next three days in metro Atlanta will likely mean packed parties with visitors from all over.
"God bless, I hope so, I absolutely hope it does," Jessica Cardellino told CBS 46.
She and her family own the Rusty Nail which is dealing with a 45 percent drop in business since the pandemic began. The bar is desperate from the extra All Star foot traffic.
"I would love to see business improve back to what it used to be before this."
Cardellino says she is grateful that Brookhaven extended operating hours for businesses, allowing bars, lounges, and clubs to stay open as late 4 a.m. this weekend. Alhymna Jones considers the extra visitors a saving grace too. The restaurant owner knows officials will be monitoring business capacity but she says spots like hers plan to stick to the safety measures from temperature to masks.
"If you feel uncomfortable, stay home. But here, we're going to have the precautions to make sure everybody has a safe and enjoyable time."
Local resident Deasia Bailey is one of many questioning whether All Star weekend is too much too soon.
"They should have at least waited," she said.
With visitors coming from different states and different regions, the risks seem greater to Bailey. It's why she told CBS 46 the fliers promoting "the largest" or the "biggest event" are just another reminder to stay in.
"They're doing too much if they think everybody is supposed to be like 'yay,'-- no I'm going home," Bailey laughed.
Atlanta area officials and the NBA have pleaded with residents and visitors to not have All-Star parties or large events. In the absence of that, Atlanta officials said they'll be monitoring crowd control and checking to see that business follow guidelines. Penalties for failing to follow safety measures could include fines or a business closure altogether.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.