ATLANTA (CBS46) – A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention focused on two Georgia counties in early May found just 2.5 percent of the population in those areas had antibodies to COVID-19 suggesting mitigation measures needed to remain in place.
The CDC serologic testing took place in Fulton and DeKalb Counties between April 28 and May 3 in both counties. The researchers said the findings from the survey help display why mitigation measures are still needed. The study looked to help identify not only those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but also asymptomatic residents who would be missed by typical methods of surveillance.
“Understanding rates of seroconversion among asymptomatic persons, the duration of detectable circulating antibodies in relation to illness severity, and the potential impact of host factors (e.g., age and underlying medical conditions) on seroconversion are essential for interpreting SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence data,” CDC researchers wrote. “It is also unknown whether antibodies, as detected by commonly available serologic assays, confer immunity, a critical factor in understanding the implications of seroprevalence estimates.”
The CDC said serologic surveys like the one conducted should be used in conjunction with case-based and syndromic surveillance to paint the fullest picture.
“The relatively low seroprevalence estimate in this report suggests that most persons in the catchment area had not been infected with SARS-CoV-2 by the end of April,” the researchers wrote. “Continued mitigation measures to prevent infection, including social distancing, consistent and correct use of face coverings, and hand hygiene remain essential to controlling the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the community.”
In the study, the CDC found the highest rates of antibodies in adults aged 18-64 years old with no children reporting antibodies in the study. The CDC study also found the highest prevalence of antibodies was among "non-Hispanic black participants," which was "significantly higher than that among all other racial/ethnic groups combined."
