DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) Students at Laurel Ridge Elementary School on Balsam Drive have been bundling up to head outdoors and to sit in class.
According to parents, multiple classrooms have been without heat all week.
"Some of these kids are in pre-k and kindergarten," said concerned parent Whitney McGinniss. "They just can't be exposed to those cold temperatures. They can't regulate heat as well as adults can, so this is a health and safety issues as well."
On Wednesday school district officials brought in space heaters
A school spokesperson released the following statement to CBS46:
"The DeKalb County School District is aware of the challenges with the heating system at Laurel Ridge Elementary, and we are diligently working on a solution. Parents were notified of this challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 27. Repairs are in progress and space heaters have been brought into impacted classrooms."
Parents tell CBS46 this is not the first time they have had heating issues at the school. The school's only response was that they are working on the problem.
