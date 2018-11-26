DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) One person is reportedly in critical condition following a tractor trailer and multi-vehicle accident on NB I-285 Monday afternoon.
DeKalb County Police say two more individuals were in moderate to serious condition.
The accident occurred between Moreland Avenue and Flat Shoals Road after 3 p.m. As a result, traffic came to a complete standstill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.