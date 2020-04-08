DEKALB CO., GA (CBS46)—Several families are displaced due to a large fire at an apartment complex.
According to a spokesperson with the DeKalb Fire Dept., just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, units responded to the Retreat at Stonecrest Apartments at on Amanda Drive in Lithonia.
When fire units arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the building.
Firefighters immediately started knocking on doors to evacuate residents.
There were no injuries and approximately 29 units were impacted by the fire, a fire spokesperson said.
An unknown number of residents have been displaced, and the American Red Cross has been called out to assist the families.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
