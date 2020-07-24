DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- With the new school year budget approved, the DeKalb Board of Education announced it has a plan to curb reduced work days for district employees, all while providing much needed development opportunities.
Built into the more than $100 million budget are five calendar reduction days for district employees. However, teachers, leaders and support personnel who participate in the four-day Professional Development Institute will incur a single day of reduced work in the next year.
The four-day training is designed to assist district employees with planning, creating instructional and procedural tools, developing parent engagement strategies, as well as to provide opportunities to shadow one another.
The district noted that with the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the development training will also show teachers "how to monitor student progress, and how to support students and staff dealing with trauma and the impact of COVID-19."
Despite a district wide budget cut, a mid-year step increase in pay will remain available to all district employee.
"The school district, like most other districts across the country, is facing significant budget cuts from the state and the expected decline of tax revenues," read a release from DeKalb County Schools regarding the approved budget.
Like many other school districts, DeKalb has opted to kick off the new school year with online learning.
