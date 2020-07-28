FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The driver of a Coca-Cola delivery truck sustained minor injuries after his rig overturned in Fulton County early Tuesday morning.
The tractor trailer overturned on the exit ramp from eastbound I-20 from the Downtown Connector in Atlanta around 4 a.m. and the roadway was closed for quite some time as crews cleared the scene. The driver was able to exit the truck through the windshield and is said to have sustained only minor injuries.
No other vehicles were involved.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
🚨 *TRAFFIC ALERT* Someone’s @CocaCola delivery is going to be a little delayed. Tractor trailer loaded with Coke overturned on I-20 EB exit ramp from I-75/85. Driver exited truck through front windshield on his own. Minor injuries. Clean up in progress. #AtlantaFire pic.twitter.com/ghiCJjYvze— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) July 28, 2020
