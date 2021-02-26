The newest vaccination site in DeKalb County is up and running slowly, but surely.
“About three and a half hours,” Bijan Das said.
That's how long the Das family said it took to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Doraville.
“It takes just 10 minutes to get the shot, but three hours of waiting in the parking lot,” resident Kalpana Das said.
Officials said the long wait times are due to the winter weather last week which delayed vaccine shipments and forced the rescheduling of appointments.
“It is too long. It should not be. They should organize it a little bit more,” Das said.
There are now growing concerns that some may not be able to get fully vaccinated before the Governor adds teachers to the priority list in 10 days.
“We’ve always said that there is going to be individual hick-ups here and there. You’ve got to address those, fix them and move on,” Governor Brian Kemp said.
The Governor said he was not aware of the backlog in Doraville but agreed to investigate it.
“Well, I was here at 8:30. I went to the parking garage as I was directed. Someone brought me paperwork. Then they directed us to another lot and to make a long story short I’ve been here 3 hours and 45 minutes, but I have my shot and I really appreciate it,” Rina Rosenberg said.
The Georgia Department of Public Health sent a statement on the delays that read:
The DeKalb County Board of Health is aware of extended wait times for Moderna second doses at our Doraville vaccination site. This is a result of accommodating those with rescheduled appointments from last Friday, due to vaccine delayed by winter weather, as well as existing appointments scheduled for today.
In order to accommodate individuals for rescheduled second doses, we must do so in a safe and controlled manner. As a reminder, individuals must go to the location where they received their first dose, on the day and at the time of the original second dose appointment. For example, if you were scheduled last Friday at 2:00 p.m., you need to go to the site this Friday (today) at 2:00 p.m. You cannot simply show up at your convenience, as vaccine supply at the site has been allocated for those scheduled for that specific day only. Going to a site outside of your designated day and time will result in being turned away.
We ask for everyone’s continued patience as we work to get everyone vaccinated.
