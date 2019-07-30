HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The second day of deliberations wrapped up in Henry County on Tuesday, but still there was no verdict in the Rosenbaum Murder Trial.

Jury deliberations begin in trial of foster parents accused in death of toddler Jury deliberations are expected to begin Monday in the controversial Rosenbaum trial, after three weeks of arguments from both sides.

Deliberations were halted when a juror told a bailiff that an AJC reporter had approached him during the lunch break even though he was wearing his identifying badge. The juror said the AJC reporter said I know I’m not supposed to talk to you, then proceeded to ask about where they were at in deliberations.

Deliberations continue in Rosenbaum murder trial HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- After three weeks of arguments, jury deliberations are finally …

The Superior Court Judge Brian Amero, questioned the juror who said the reporter asked him if the jury were close to a decision. He said he replied that he did not know.

Amero asked the juror if the incident would affect his ability to decide the case fairly, to which the juror responded, “No.”

Defense attorney saw it as an opportunity to ask for a mistrial.

After questioning the juror, Amero said he saw no reason to interrupt jury deliberations.

Deliberations will resume on Wednesday.