HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- After three weeks of arguments, jury deliberations are finally underway in the controversial Rosenbaum murder trial.
Closing arguments wrapped up Friday with high emotions and raised voices as former foster parents Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum stand accused of killing their two-year-old foster child Laila Daniel in 2015.
According to the Rosenblum’s, who did not take the witness stand, Laila's fatal injuries were the result of failed lifesaving measures. However, an autopsy revealed that her body was bruised from head to toe and that she died from internal bleeding.
That’s contrary to the description Jennifer Rosenbaum claimed in November 2017, that Laila choked on chicken.
Both the prosecution and defense have spent the last two weeks making their cases and now that closing arguments have been made, the jurors spent all of Monday going over each of the 49 charges that Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum are facing.
They will continue deliberation on Tuesday.
