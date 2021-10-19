ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A woman delivering food became the latest victim of car theft in Atlanta when her car was suddenly taken by a man.
It happened along Peachtree Street at around 2:20 p.m. on Monday.
Officers who responded to the auto-theft call said the woman attempted to stop the thief who had entered her car shortly after she exited the vehicle to make the delivery. The car was still running at the time. She suffered non-life-threatening abrasions while trying to stop the man from getting away.
An investigation is ongoing.
