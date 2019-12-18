SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) A contractor working for UPS is out of a job after he was caught on camera stealing a homeowner's welcome mat while making a delivery.
The driver even returned later that day for a second delivery!
The family says the doormat sat on their front porch for nearly six years before getting snatched.
“I noticed a gentleman politely left a package and apparently he liked my doormat so much that he decided he wanted it for himself, so Merry Christmas to him," says homeowner Kevin Bridges. "I’d like to have my mat back but like I said, it wasn’t any great expense. It’s just the principle of it, I guess.”
CBS46 reached out to UPS and sent them a video of the doormat bandit. In less than an hour, the driver was fired and his manager personally returned the doormat with an apology.
