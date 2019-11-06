LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A delivery man wowed Lawrenceville homeowners when he boogied his way to their front door.
A viewer sent CBS46 this video, where the Amazon delivery man can be seen dancing the entire way to and from the doorway to Bobby Brown's 80's hit "Don't Be Cruel."
The homeowner said the man came to their house late last week to deliver a package. When he saw the ring doorbell camera, he seized the opportunity to show off his "awesome dancing skills" and make their day.
Once the video was shared on the Next-Door app, neighbors were in awe of his happy and infectious energy.
"A special thanks to the delivery guy for bringing happiness to everyone who saw the video!" the homeowner said.
