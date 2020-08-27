ATLANTA (CBS46) - Delta Air Lines has extended travel waiver and capped fares to cover several airports affected by Hurricane Laura. The airline continues to monitor the storm after it swept ashore and downgraded to a tropical depression as it pushed through northern Louisiana and into Arkansas.
Those airports currently affected are in Alexandria, LA; Baton Rouge, LA; Gulfport, MS; Houston Intercontinental, TX; Houston - Hobby, TX; Lafayette, LA; Little Rock, AR; Memphis, TN; Monroe, LA; New Orleans, LA; Shreveport, LA.
Delta cancelled select flights ahead of the storm’s impact. It will make adjustments as needed. Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.
