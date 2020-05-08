ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Delta Air Lines announced that it will suspend service at ten stations with more than one Delta-served airport across the country starting on May 13.
Delta says this will allow more allow more frontline employees to minimize COVID-19 exposure risk while customer traffic is low.
The following airports are temporarily suspended:
Temporarily Suspended Airport
Nearest Delta-Served Airport
Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)
Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
Oakland International Airport (OAK)
San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR)
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
Long Beach Airport (LGB)
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
T. F. Green International Airport (PVD)
Logan International Airport (BOS)
Westchester County Airport (HPN)
LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
Stewart International Airport (SWF)
John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
Akron-Canton Airport (CAK)
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT)
Logan International Airport (BOS)
Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF)
Norfolk International Airport (ORF)
The Delta stations will remain closed at least until September 2020.
Senior Vice President of Delta's Domestic Airport Operations, Sandy Gordon released the following statement:
“The safety of our employees and customers remains our primary focus as we navigate these challenges together. By consolidating operations while customer traffic is low, we can allow more of our people to stay home in accordance with local health guidelines.”
