ATLANTA (CBS46) As passenger traffic at airports continues to dwindle, Delta Air Lines has found themselves with about 200,000 pounds of excess food that they can't use.
That's why the airline has announced they'll be giving that food to local community food banks to distribute to people in need. The food will also go to hospitals and other organizations around the world to help those working on the front lines, battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the food would have expired before it can be served to customers so Delta will be working with organizations like Feeding America, a nonprofit network that helps the airline support numerous food banks.
In addition, Delta is working to help long-term food service partners including Newrest and Sodexo with resources they need to serve their communities. Locally, Delta is working with award-winning Atlanta chef Linton Hopkins to provide trays and supplies that will be delivered to city hospitality workers. The team is delivering about 5,000 meals a week.
It's one of the many ways Delta is serving the community. In March, the airline announced they were providing free flights to medical professionals working on the front lines of the coronavirus epidemic.
