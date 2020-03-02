ATLANTA (CBS46) - Delta Air Lines addressed the issue of possible further travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak. Delta made the decision to waive change fees for all flights booked between March 1 through March 31 to any international destination the airline serves.
This will allow customers booking travel outside the United States to make one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a fee. This applies to travel to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as well.
Delta stated it has adjusted its flight schedules to affected areas, and is working with customers to adjust travel plans while reviewing all safety practices.
For more information, click here.
