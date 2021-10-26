ATLANTA (CBS46) — Starting next month, Delta Airlines is bringing its exclusive Digital ID experience to its largest hub in Atlanta.
Delta says its new digital identity experience will help travelers streamline the check-in and security screening.
Skymiles customers with a profile that has a TSA precheck or global entry number plus their passport number can opt to use the facial recognition experience on the Fly Delta app.
"It's our partnership with the TSA where you'll be able to traverse the entire airport experience from backdrop to security to even boarding your flight just using your face," said Ranjan Goswami, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience Design at Delta.
Goswami says it will ease up lines and hassle for travelers dropping off bags, checking in, and showing identification. "They just use their face in front of the camera."
He says Delta does not store any of that biometric data. "We use that image to match it to customs database to see if your passport picture looks the same, if so, it allows you to do the backdrop then we discard the image," Goswami.
