ATLANTA (CBS46) — Starting next month, Delta Airlines is brining its exclusive Digital ID experience to its largest hub in Atlanta.
Delta says its new digital identity experience will help travelers streamline the check-in and security screening.
Skymiles customers with a profile that has a TSA precheck or global entry number plus their passport number can opt to use the facial recognition experience on the Fly Delta app.
Reporter Brittany Edney has the full story above.
