Delta Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the last 24 hours with more cancellations coming on Friday.
According to FlightAware.com, Delta canceled 96 flights on Wednesday, or roughly four percent of their flights, and saw delays on another 191, eight percent of their schedule. By Thursday, Delta had increased the cancellations to 270 or 18 percent of the total flights, the most in the world Thursday. Delta also was dealing with another 53 flights delayed on Thursday.
The situation doesn't look to improve much by Friday as the Atlanta-based airline has already canceled 118 flights.
Delta issued a statement to CBS46 that said the following:
- We apologize for any inconvenience these flight cancellations have cause our customers.
- A number of factors pressured our ability to timely staff several dozen scheduled flights.
- We have cancelled about 300 flights today.
- If a flight is canceled or significantly rescheduled by Delta, customers are proactively contacted with new flight details and have the options of adjusting their new booking, receiving eCredit for future travel or seeking a refund.
- The vast majority of customers have been rebooked for flights during the same travel day.
- Delta will maintain its blocked seat policy through this operational adjustment period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.