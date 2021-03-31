Delta Airlines is bringing back inflight services and will stop blocking the middle seats following their previous COVID-19 Restrictions.
The middle seats will be filled again starting Saturday, May 1.
Delta Airlines teamed up with Mayo Clinic health experts to ensure safe procedures are set in place.
Starting Wednesday, April 14, Delta’s domestic and select short-haul international flights will see changes to their inflight services.
Flight attendants will go back to serving Coca-Cola beverages, healthy snacks, and alcoholic beverages again.
In early June, first-class customers on domestic coast-to-coast flights will see hot food options return.
First Class flyers on key U.S. routes that are not coast-to-coast will receive fresh boxed meals beginning in early July.
Also, contactless payments will be the primary payment method and flight attendants will have the option to use a menu card to show customers offerings.
“Our flight attendants are excited to continue doing what they do best – warmly welcoming, serving, and connecting with the world’s best customers,” said Allison Ausband, S.V.P. – In-Flight Service. “These single-serve options are the first step in bringing back food and beverages even better as more customers return to Delta, and we’ve worked with our trusted partners at Mayo Clinic to ensure we safely serve these items as we continue to deliver on our promise of safer travel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.