ATLANTA (CBS46) — In the midst of one of the biggest travel times of the year, Delta Airlines is making a big change to the way you earn rewards through its popular SkyMiles program.
According to a release today from Delta, Basic Economy tickets purchased on or after Dec. 9 for flights departing on or after Jan. 1, are not eligible to earn miles in the SkyMiles Program or earn credit towards Medallion Status.
A simple search for any new flight will show new rewards restrictions. Take a look at the image below, when CBS46 attempted to book a new flight on Thursday afternoon.
On the lower left, under the "Basic" column, you will see a new restriction that reads, "No miles earned; no credit toward SkyMiles Medallion Status."
All other classes of tickets appear to be unchanged at this time.
According to the popular travel website "The Points Guy," Delta is also ending its flexible travel waiver for basic economy, which was instituted during the pandemic, and introducing a new cancellation option.
Starting in 2022, according to the website, you can no longer cancel or change basic economy fares. However, unlike the rules before the pandemic, these fares will now be cancelable for partial travel credit. You can read more about those changes here.
Delta sent CBS46 the following statement:
“Basic Economy fares were designed for those who prioritize price, and we know that even our most price-conscious customers value flexibility. Those who need to cancel their Basic Economy trip will be able to conveniently adjust their plans through delta.com or the Fly Delta app and may apply a portion of the cancelled ticket value to their future travel.”
