ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Delta is hoping to help travelers stay safe and healthy by offering at-home COVID-19 tests.
The Atlanta-based company announced Friday its plans to offer the tests to customers in the United States. Passengers would take a test prior to their departure, then take another test before their return trip.
Delta also provides links to local testing sites for passengers looking to get tested before traveling.
“Customers have more travel information coming their way than ever before – with updated COVID-19 testing requirements to digest, new forms to complete and different digital experiences to download and navigate,” said Bill Lentsch, Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer. “From simplifying testing to developing an integrated suite of tools on Delta.com, we’re continuing to introduce additional features meant to enhance the existing experience and strengthen the airline’s position as a leader in charting the global recovery.”
