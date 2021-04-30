ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Say goodbye to empty middle seats, starting on May 1 Delta Airlines will begin opening those seats back up.
“We had to get back to normal at some point… like, we couldn’t continue to do this forever,” said traveler Kate Watros.
"It is safe to get back out there, to go out into the world and see folks in your, in your life,” Delta Air Lines Ranjan Goswamigoes said.
According to the latest modeling from the CDC, they say that leaving middle seats empty reduces the risk of coronavirus exposure by as much as 57%.
A new study done by the Royal Society Science Journal also stating that Delta adopting back-to-front boarding, will make the COVID risk greater by 50%
“I don’t think it’s going to make that much of a difference because we are all in a tube and if someone sneezes or coughs it’s just recycled air,” Traveler Fitzroy Brown explains.
According to a spokesman from Hartfield Jackson International Airport, the study does not consider vaccines or the impact of a mask.
"The vaccination rate is really helping. we know our customers are feeling confident about it or they wouldn't be booking in such large numbers," said Goswami.
Harvard University finding that masks and heavily filtered air on board makes Coronavirus transmission rates very low, regardless of where you sit.
Passenger Luke Martinez telling CB46 it’s up to the person booking the flight to decide what is best for them.
“Just go on either a small plane or just drive because… either way if you’re worried about COVID… do whatever you feel is comfortable,” sayid Martinez.
