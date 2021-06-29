Delta Airlines vows to "make things right" after breaking part of man's electric wheelchair

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Delta Airlines is apologizing to one of its passengers after the Atlanta-based company mishandled the metro man’s electric wheelchair, significantly damaging it.
Cory Lee is a travel blogger catering to people in wheelchairs, like himself. He started his blog in 2013 and has been all over the world.
“There was a severe lack of disability representation when it came to traveling,” he said. “So, I really wanted to create a resource for other wheelchair users.”
Lee mostly flies Delta, but a recent trip with the airline left him questioning his loyalty. On Monday, he returned to Atlanta after a weekend trip to upstate New York and, upon his Delta flight, found the arm rest and joystick on his wheelchair were broken.
“The joystick is my legs,” Lee said. “It’s really the most important part of the wheelchair. [It and the arm rest] won’t even stay up on the wheelchair now for me to drive unless it’s duct taped.”
Lee filed a report with Delta, but his experience is becoming all too common for people with disabilities.
“It’s not just a one-time thing,” he said. “It’s something the entire travel industry, including Delta, needs to really look at and evaluate how they can be better and do better for people with disabilities.”
Data from the U.S Department of Transportation shows airlines damage roughly 29 wheelchairs or scooters every day. The agency’s most recent report shows, in April, Delta mishandled 35 wheelchairs. Southwest Airlines ranked among the worst, during the same month, with 108.
“This is something that should have never happened in the first place,” Lee said.
Delta Airlines released the following statement in response to the incident:
“We consider a wheelchair as an extension of a person and understand that any mishandling of this mobility device directly impacts their daily living. We are affirmatively working with the customer to make things right. We’re sorry for this customer's experience. We are proactively working with our Advisory Board on Disability and our cross divisional operations teams to continuously improve the travel experience for our customers with disabilities.”
“There really needs to be a better system in place so that this doesn't just keep happening to wheelchair users,” Lee said.
Lee confirmed to CBS46 that Delta has offered him a refund for his flight, a voucher and they’re working with a company to get his wheelchair repaired for free.
