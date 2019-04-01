ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta-based Delta Airlines was one of several airlines that experienced system-wide problems Monday morning.
Delta and Southwest both acknowledged on social media that they are experiencing problems across their network.
The FAA told Fox News in a statement that airlines had problems with a system called “Aerodata” that deals with flight planning weight and balance operations.
As of 8 a.m. ET, both Delta and Southwest has since reported that it’s issues have been repaired and they are working on resuming normal operations as soon as possible.
A brief third-party technology issue has been resolved. No cancellations are expected due to the issue and our teams are working to resolve some resulting delays. Again, I apologize for all the inconveniences. AMR— Delta (@Delta) April 1, 2019
Hi there. Apologies for the inconvenience this morning as we fought through some technology issues. We've received word that the problem has been resolved, though, so we'll have you on your way ASAP. Please speak to our Crew onboard for info. -Austin— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 1, 2019
United, JetBlue, and Alaska Airlines were also impacted, according to the FAA.
Even though the issue has been resolved, it's still likely the airlines will experience delays throughout the morning. Check with your airline for any possible schedule changes.
