Delta Airlines jet taking off
Source: AP

ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta-based Delta Airlines was one of several airlines that experienced system-wide problems Monday morning.

Delta and Southwest both acknowledged on social media that they are experiencing problems across their network.

The FAA told Fox News in a statement that airlines had problems with a system called “Aerodata” that deals with flight planning weight and balance operations.

As of 8 a.m. ET, both Delta and Southwest has since reported that it’s issues have been repaired and they are working on resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

United, JetBlue, and Alaska Airlines were also impacted, according to the FAA.

Even though the issue has been resolved, it's still likely the airlines will experience delays throughout the morning. Check with your airline for any possible schedule changes.

