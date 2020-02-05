ATLANTA (CBS46)—Delta Airlines and the Atlanta Falcons are teaming up for a good cause.
To celebrate the 100th season of the National Football League, Delta and the Falcons are partnering so they can build 100 bikes for the Atlanta community.
They plan on transforming their SKY360 Club at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a building workshop.
Over 180 Delta employees are expected to help with the project.
Once complete, the bikes will be donated to the YMCA of Metro Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Foundation.
