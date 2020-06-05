ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta-based Delta Airlines announced Friday it would suspend operations in 11 U.S. cities beginning July 8.
The airline said the suspension of operations to the 11 airports makes up "approximately 5 percent of the domestic airports Delta serves." The company also said each of the airports will continue to be served by at least one other carrier after Delta leaves.
The impacted cities include:
- Aspen, CO (ASE)
- Bangor, ME (BGR)
- Erie, PA (ERI)
- Flint, MI (FNT)
- Fort Smith, AR (FSM)
- Lincoln, NE (LNK)
- New Bern/Morehead/Beaufort, NC (EWN)
- Peoria, IL (PIA)
- Santa Barbara, CA (SBA)
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA (AVP)
- Williston, ND (XWA)
Airline stocks performed exceptionally well this week even with some planning large layoffs starting Oct. 1. Any airline that accepted government bailout money was prohibited from laying off any workers until Oct. 1.
