Delta is celebrating Black History Month in a big way this year, bringing curated collections of Black films to its fleet that highlight its connection with its hometown and birthplace of civil rights: Atlanta.
The collections feature must-see documentaries from Black filmmakers that offer viewers a deeper understanding of the Black experience. From honoring John Lewis' legacy through director Dawn Porter’s new documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” to a collection of films and interviews centered on lawyer and founder of Equal Justice Initiative Bryan Stevenson's achievements, Delta is putting advocates in the fight for justice front and center.
“We will forever be grateful to the leaders who have helped us build deep and lasting connections with Atlanta,” Tad Hutcheson, Managing Director of Community Engagement said. “The films we are highlighting over the next month are a tribute to those friendships and remind us of the power of community.”
Among those featured is “MAYNARD,” a film which documents how Maynard Holbrook Jackson, Jr. built Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, establishing the city as a global transit hub and creating jobs and economic opportunities for minority-owned businesses in the city.
Passengers also have the opportunity to view “Building Atlanta: The Story of Herman J Russell” – a documentary about the life and legacy of a transformational business leader and the founder of one of the country’s largest Black-owned construction companies, H.J. Russell & Co. The story shares how he came from humble beginnings in the segregated South and built two businesses there, all while he simultaneously helped integrate the multicultural workforce in Atlanta. H.J. Russell & Co. was part of a joint venture, Holder-Russell, that was instrumental in building Delta’s global headquarters in Atlanta in the late 1970s. The joint venture has been responsible for managing renovations at Delta’s headquarters for over 30 years.
Films and series highlighted in the curated collection during Black History Month include:
- “Do The Right Thing”
- “Pariah”
- “Sorry to Bother You”
- “Atlanta”
- “Fruitvale Station”
- “If Beale Street Could Talk”
- “I May Destroy You”
- “I Am Not Your Negro”
- “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”
- “Insecure”
- “LA ‘92”
- “The Proud Family”
- “Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America”
Click here to Delta’s complete list of new content available onboard this month.
