DELTA CEO: Prices are down but expected to rise with summer travel

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Brace yourself for the cost of summer travel. Right now, Delta's CEO says ticket prices are down 15 to 20 percent but that soon could change.
Meanwhile, TSA at Hartsfield-Jackson expects Friday to be its busiest day yet during this holiday weekend with about 70,000 travelers checking in.
"Pricing in average is down I'd say in the 15 to 20 percent range at the moment for people booking, relative to 2019 levels," said Ed Bastian, Delta CEO, Thursday morning when speaking with CNN.
However, some travelers tell us they're noticing a punch to the wallet as summer approaches.
"I flew last week and they were a little lower," said Don Anderson who flew Delta back to Atlanta.
"It soared! It was extremely high around 4 to 500 dollars with tax," said Najah Whitney who flew American Airlines from New York. She says she booked her flight last minute.
Now with the rush to return to the sky, the demand in some cases exceeds the number of seats on planes.
"I'm seeing both international and domestic ticket prices being higher because of the demand that's out there right now," said Martha Gaughen, Co-owner of the Brownell Travel Agency in Buckhead.
During the pandemic, airlines retired hundreds of planes. That means with fewer jets in the air, fewer seats are available for purchase.
"I encourage everyone to get your, hold your seats and get your plans booked because pricing will eventually start to respond to the big surge in demand," said Bastian.
Bastian also says he does not see the airline industry mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for domestic travel. "I don't see us ever mandating, in the US travel system vaccinations as a requirement. Maybe internationally though."
He says they're strongly encouraging current employees to get the vaccine but new employees will be required upon hire.
"We have an opportunity to ask them have them been vaccinated? And if they haven't been vaccinated, we're not going to take them into the employment. We have 20, 30, 40 applicants per job. So we have the opportunity to be selective."
