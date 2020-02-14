ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – To recline or not to recline? A debate about airline etiquette has sparked social uproar after a video of a man punching a passenger’s seat went viral.

Wendi Williams, an American Airlines passenger, was seated in economy when she reclined her seat. In a matter of seconds, the man sitting behind Williams asked her to not recline her seat while he was eating. However, when he was done eating, she then reclined her seat back.

That’s when the unknown man started to punch her seat several times almost non-stop.

The video has been viewed over 650,000 times even catching the attention of Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian.

While speaking with CNBC, Bastian said while he does not recline his seat on flights, he believes people should have the right to do so.

“The proper thing to do is, if you’re going to recline into somebody, you ask if it’s OK first,” Bastian said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “I never recline, because I don’t think it’s something as CEO I should be doing, and I never say anything if someone reclines into me.”