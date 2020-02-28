ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Delta Air Lines announced Friday morning that Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson will retire.
Jacobson says he will remain on the job until a replacement is named. He spent 23 years with the company, being named to his current post in 2012.
“Paul played a crucial role in Delta’s bankruptcy process and the strategy that led Delta to regain our investment-grade balance sheet while also investing billions in our people, product and service,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo to employees Friday. “Paul has a gift for sharing financial messages that are clear, actionable and easily comprehended, ensuring that Delta people understand our financial standing, goals and path forward.”
Jacobson was named the airline industry’s best CFO eight times by Institutional Investor magazine’s poll of Wall Street analysts and investors.
He also helped establish the Delta Air Lines Aviation Education Building at his alma mater, Auburn University.
.@Delta CFO Paul Jacobson to retire after remarkable 23-year career https://t.co/IsuHfomJjl— Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) February 28, 2020
