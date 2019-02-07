ATLANTA – Delta Air Lines and the Coca-Cola Company have both apologized after some travelers complained about the messaging on the napkins they were given in-flight.
Multiple travelers took to social media in the past few days to post pictures of napkins given to them on Delta flights that featured messaging from Coca-Cola, Diet Coke specifically, that encouraged them to write down their phone numbers and give the napkin to their “plane crush.”
Napkins received from @Delta on Wednesday flight seem unintentionally creepy, especially after reading the smaller print. Swing and a miss, @DietCoke. pic.twitter.com/eKaMruqqUR— Mike J (@MJJoe) February 1, 2019
Hey @Delta and @CocaCola These napkins are creepy AF. Pretty sure no one appreciated unsolicited phone numbers in the ‘good old days’ and they sure as heck don’t want the number of someone who has been gawking at them on a plane for hours today. Not a good look. pic.twitter.com/PJAiurFRMh— ducksauz (@ducksauz) January 21, 2019
Coca-Cola told USA Today, “We sincerely apologize to anyone we may have offended. We worked with our partners at Delta to begin removing the napkins last month and are replacing them with other designs.”
Delta told the newspaper in part, “We are sorry for that and began removing the napkins from our aircraft in January.” The airline told USA Today the napkins will be replaced by “standard Diet Coke branded napkins.”
